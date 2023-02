Experience a healing blend of CBD and THC part of your daily wellness routine. Each tablet contains a precise dose of 10 MG CBD and 10 MG THC from full-spectrum cannabis extract and is enhanced with natural anti-inflammatory terpenes. Unflavored – swallow whole with water. Contains 10 tablets per pack/pouch.



10mg THC + 10mg CBD per tablet || 100mg THC+100mg CBD per pouch || 10 tablets per pouch/pack



Show more