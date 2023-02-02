Get your creative juices flowing with our bestselling Royal Mint Spray in a new, Sativa-dominant formula. Created by and for experienced cannabis lovers, each spray contains a concentrated dose of 10mg THC and 1,000 MG per bottle. Made with full-spectrum cannabis oil plus a proprietary blend of energizing Sativa-dominant terpenes.



10mg THC per spray || 1000mg THC per bottle || 100 sprays per bottle

Sugar-free || Gluten-free || Vegan || Alcohol-free



