About this product
Our premium wax extracts deliver a potent, full-spectrum cannabis experience. Each batch starts with strain-specific California cannabis. The cannabinoids are then extracted from the plant matter using CO2. Our methodologies maximize the natural terpenes and cannabinoid profiles found in each strain. The end result is a wax with soft, pliable, jelly-like consistency that is easy to apply and a pleasure to taste! Ingredients: 100% cannabis oil concentrate.
Sundae Driver effects
Reported by real people like you
291 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
46% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
20% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
2% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
12% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
11% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand
Brite Labs
Brite Labs is a California medical cannabis collective making pure supercritical CO2 extracts on behalf of our member-patients. Our extracts stand out for their scientifically designed mix of purity, potency, and flavor.