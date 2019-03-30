About this product

Our premium wax extracts deliver a potent, full-spectrum cannabis experience. Each batch starts with strain-specific California cannabis. The cannabinoids are then extracted from the plant matter using CO2. Our methodologies maximize the natural terpenes and cannabinoid profiles found in each strain. The end result is a wax with soft, pliable, jelly-like consistency that is easy to apply and a pleasure to taste! Ingredients: 100% cannabis oil concentrate.