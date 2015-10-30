Loading…
Logo for the brand Buckeye Relief

Buckeye Relief

Poochie Love

Poochie Love effects

Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
47% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
47% of people report feeling focused
Energetic
47% of people report feeling energetic
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
21% of people say it helps with fatigue
