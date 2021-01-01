About this product
Bud Pod Bar™
A Lot of Display Area In A Small Foot Print!
The Bud Pod Bar™ display is lit by cool white LED’s that produces a beautiful white/blue hue. Highly efficient and a very eye appealing way to display all your strains of flowers. Each shelf is 3 ¾” deep and nicely accommodates our various Pods and other items for display.
The Bud Pod Bar™ is designed to sit on a counter. Main body material is black ABS, which never shows fingerprints.
The Metal Eyelet Tether is for use with the Bud Goblet™, Bud Pod™, Locking Ring Bud Pod™, Puffer Pod®, Puff-X Pod™, and Flower Pod™. Can also be used with the Canna-Pod®, Locking Ring Canna-Pod™, and Canna-Detri Pod™ with the Optional Tether Tab or the Sensory Pod™, Z-Pod™, and X-Pod™ with the Optional Tether Block.
Footprint Dimensions: 24″ wide x 12″ deep (front to back) x 12″ tall.
*NOTE: Pods are not included.
**The listed price may vary, please visit our website for all the available options.
About this brand
Bud Bar Displays®
CONTAINERS & COMPLETE DISPLAYS SYSTEMS DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES, CANNABIS SHOPS, AND CBD STORES.
We manufacture containers and complete display systems for cannabis shops, medical marijuana dispensaries, and CBD Stores which are designed to keep the flower and concentrates suitably fresh while on display. Many of the containers have been specially designed to incorporate humidity control packs to maintain the desired level of humidity.
We Ship Worldwide.
