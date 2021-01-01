Spectacular Looks in a Complete Cannabis Sampling Display.

The Flower Tower™ showcases 10 cannabis strains using our popular Canna-Pod® sniff jars. The display is lit from above and below the Pods creating a spectacular viewing experience. When your customers pick up a Pod for closer inspection, the strains information is revealed while they sniff the flower’s terpene aromas and examine its trichomes thru the Pod’s built-in magnifier. As the customer finishes inspecting the bud, the display’s security tether retracts and guides the Pod back into its home position.



Outstanding Features

Counter or Wall Mountable.

Lockable & Fully Removable Display Plates for Easy Nightly Storage.

Cool White 6000k LED Lighting

Display Available in Either a Black and or White Matte Finish.

Canna-Pods® – The Display Includes 10 Pods Which Feature: Locking Rings, Humidity Trays,

Pivoting Aroma Plugs, & Tether Tabs. Choose From Black or White Pods.

Aroma Plug Branding (Optional) – Add Your Logo to The Canna-Pods® Aroma Plugs.

Footprint

Counter Mounted – 25 ½” wide x 12 ½” deep x 17 ½” tall.



Wall Mounted – 25 ½” wide x 8” deep (distance from the wall) x 17 ½” tall.