About this product
Spectacular Looks in a Complete Cannabis Sampling Display.
The Flower Tower™ showcases 10 cannabis strains using our popular Canna-Pod® sniff jars. The display is lit from above and below the Pods creating a spectacular viewing experience. When your customers pick up a Pod for closer inspection, the strains information is revealed while they sniff the flower’s terpene aromas and examine its trichomes thru the Pod’s built-in magnifier. As the customer finishes inspecting the bud, the display’s security tether retracts and guides the Pod back into its home position.
Outstanding Features
Counter or Wall Mountable.
Lockable & Fully Removable Display Plates for Easy Nightly Storage.
Cool White 6000k LED Lighting
Display Available in Either a Black and or White Matte Finish.
Canna-Pods® – The Display Includes 10 Pods Which Feature: Locking Rings, Humidity Trays,
Pivoting Aroma Plugs, & Tether Tabs. Choose From Black or White Pods.
Aroma Plug Branding (Optional) – Add Your Logo to The Canna-Pods® Aroma Plugs.
Footprint
Counter Mounted – 25 ½” wide x 12 ½” deep x 17 ½” tall.
Wall Mounted – 25 ½” wide x 8” deep (distance from the wall) x 17 ½” tall.
About this brand
Bud Bar Displays®
CONTAINERS & COMPLETE DISPLAYS SYSTEMS DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES, CANNABIS SHOPS, AND CBD STORES.
We manufacture containers and complete display systems for cannabis shops, medical marijuana dispensaries, and CBD Stores which are designed to keep the flower and concentrates suitably fresh while on display. Many of the containers have been specially designed to incorporate humidity control packs to maintain the desired level of humidity.
We Ship Worldwide.
