Bud Bar Displays®
About this product
Nitrogen Can-Nabis Display is the perfect way to display the nitrogen cans. Aluminum spanner rods are positioned between glass-green panels giving an elegant product appeal.
Can-Nabis Display accommodates 2” to 3” diameter cans (NOTE: WE CAN CUSTOMIZE TO ACCOMMODATE DIFFERENT DIAMETERS).
Let us laser etch your logo on your displays! (Call for details.)
Footprint: 7.5” wide x 11” tall x 5.5” deep
