Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Budco

Budco

Jillybean Pre-Roll 3.5g 7-Pack

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD

Jillybean effects

Reported by real people like you
749 people told us about effects:
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!