About this product
About this strain
Chemmy Jones, also known as "Chem Jones" and "Chemdog Jones," is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by Connoisseur Genetics . Chemmy Jones is made by uniting genetics from Chemdawg D and Casey Jones. Uplifting and revitalizing, Chemmy Jones manages to induce a functional, high-energy buzz that allows you to stay productive. Diesel flavors are counterbalanced by a floral sweetness, inviting the senses before you even indulge in the invigorating effects this strain has to offer.
Chemmy Jones effects
Reported by real people like you
68 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
47% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
16% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
1% | low
