Buddies Brand
GMO Crumble 1g
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
About this product
Crumble Dabs. Glass Puck with CR Lid. Buddies crumble is made from cured material, which always provides a unique expression of nug run extracts. Textures range from whipped up badder to honeycomb crumble, making for an easy topper to your joint or bowl.
GMO Cookies effects
479 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
39% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
37% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
