About this product
SATIVA | THC 76.6% | CBD 0.31% | TC 89.19%
About this strain
Lemon Drop is a mellow, fluffy bud that provides a pleasant, giggly sensation. This strain tends to provide a more euphoric, focused experience, though some phenotypes produce a stronger body feeling that is relaxing yet not overpowering. Fittingly, Lemon Drop has a lemony, clean taste that is reminiscent of the candy of the same name.
Lemon Drop effects
162 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
32% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Buddies Brand
All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!