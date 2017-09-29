Bula Farms
Ecto Cooler
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
Ecto Cooler effects
Reported by real people like you
66 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
37% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
33% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
