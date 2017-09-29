Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Bula Farms

Bula Farms

Ecto Cooler

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD

Ecto Cooler effects

Reported by real people like you
66 people told us about effects:
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
37% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
33% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!