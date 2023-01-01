Our large Bzz box, made from high-quality bamboo, has plenty of room to store all your accessories and stash. Each large Bzz box comes complete with three standard Bzz jars, a chalkboard marker, and a bamboo tray.



The beauty of this box is in its simplistic but high functioning design. Each of the three jars has its own compartment, with the last one positioned perfectly to catch any excess left on the tray during the rolling process.



The chalkboard marker is perfect for writing which type of herb you have in each jar. Two compartments can hold your other essentials such as screens, pipes, lighters, roach clips, and even a small personal-sized bong.



With its combination lock intact, you can feel confident that your stash is safe while leaving the beautiful bamboo box out on display, with no one ever knowing what’s inside unless you choose to show them.



The Bzz box is a beautiful accessory on its own or at approx. 9”x 7” x 6”, you can opt to have the lid engraved. By selecting “With Laser Engraving” at check out, you can add a name, initials, favorite saying, or even send us an image, you would like engraved onto the top of your box.



To take advantage of this feature, you can email the image you wish engraved along with your order number to thebzzbox@gmail.com



Unsure what to have engraved onto the lid of your Bzz Box? Check out our previous custom designs or our Local Artists' designs. Every time an artist's design is selected, the artist receives compensation."

