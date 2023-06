Our large Black Skull Bzz box, made from high-quality bamboo, has plenty of room to store all your accessories and stash. Each Bzz box arrives with three standard Bzz jars, a chalkboard marker, and a bamboo tray and is 9" x 7" x 6".



The beauty of this box is in its simplistic but high-functioning design. Each of the three jars has its own compartment, with the last one positioned perfectly to catch any excess left on the tray during the rolling process.



The chalkboard marker is perfect for writing which type of herb you have in each jar. Two compartments can hold your other essentials, such as screens, pipes, lighters, roach clips, and even a small personal-sized bong.



With its combination lock, you can feel confident that your stash is safe while leaving the beautiful bamboo box out on display, with no one ever knowing what's inside unless you choose to show them.

