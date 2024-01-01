La Bomba 1 Gram Pre-Roll

by C4 (Carroll County Cannabis Co.)
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this product

Rolled with our premium Clean Green® Certified flower, C4’s pre-rolls are the perfect (and convenient) way to try all our strains. Hand rolled in 98 mm Raw® Rolling Papers.

La Bomba (Wedding Cake x Jet Fuel Gelato)

Strain Info: A powerful indica, La Bomba is great for those who experience chronic pain but still need to get along with their day. With its smooth taste and smoke, La Bomba is a bit of a creeper, so go slowly. A great strain to start your day off right or end it on a mellow, euphoric note.

About this strain

La Bomba is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Wedding Cake and Jet Fuel Gelato. Nugs are a dense blend of green and dark purple leaves with long amber hairs. The effects of La Bomba are believed to be relaxing yet euphoric and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients say they buy La Bomba when treating insomnia, depression, and chronic pain. The dominant terpene is limonene, which imparts a gassy, sweet, and dank smell, with a similar flavor profile. La Bomba often tests at around 25% THC. The original breeder of First Class Funk is Compound Genetics.

About this brand

Logo for the brand C4 (Carroll County Cannabis Co.)
C4 (Carroll County Cannabis Co.)
Founded in 2020 on the principle of a slow grow, Carroll County Cannabis Company is creating the blueprint for a responsibly, ethically, and organically managed cannabis cultivation. The very first cultivator to break ground in Missouri, C4 was also the first cannabis cultivator in the state to be Clean Green® Certified. Operating out of a 70,000 square foot facility in Carrollton, Missouri, Carroll County Cannabis Company specializes in cultivating cleaner, more potent, and exclusive flower strains, and concentrates. Committed to a greener cultivation, C4 is reducing its carbon footprint by decreasing single use plastics in cultivation, implementing regenerative agriculture practices through composting, and using more energy efficient methods in growing and harvesting. From seed to sell, C4 is the higher standard, naturally.

License(s)

  • MO, US: CUL000031
  • MO, US: MAN000081
