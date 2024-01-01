Member Berry .5 Gram Pre-Roll 2 Pack

by C4 (Carroll County Cannabis Co.)
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product

Rolled from our premium Clean Green® Certified flower, C4’s pre-rolls are the perfect (and convenient) way to try all our strains. Hand rolled in 98 mm Raw® Rolling Papers.

Member Berry (Skunkberry x Mandarin Sunset)

Strain Info: Consistently testing around 30% in THC (or higher), Member Berry is one of C4’s best selling hybrid strains. With a strong and energizing high at the front end, Member Berry mellows out and is notoriously long lasting.

About this strain

Member Berry is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Skunkberry with Mandarin Sunset. Member Berry produces a long-lasting high with happy and euphoric effects. This strain features an aroma that smells tart and fruity. Growers say this strain comes in dense green buds that are beautiful to behold. Member Berry is ideal for daytime use as it will keep you floating through your day with ease.

Founded in 2020 on the principle of a slow grow, Carroll County Cannabis Company is creating the blueprint for a responsibly, ethically, and organically managed cannabis cultivation. The very first cultivator to break ground in Missouri, C4 was also the first cannabis cultivator in the state to be Clean Green® Certified. Operating out of a 70,000 square foot facility in Carrollton, Missouri, Carroll County Cannabis Company specializes in cultivating cleaner, more potent, and exclusive flower strains, and concentrates. Committed to a greener cultivation, C4 is reducing its carbon footprint by decreasing single use plastics in cultivation, implementing regenerative agriculture practices through composting, and using more energy efficient methods in growing and harvesting. From seed to sell, C4 is the higher standard, naturally.

License(s)

  • MO, US: CUL000031
  • MO, US: MAN000081
