High in demand and high in trichomes, our Bubble Hash, also known as Ice Water Hash, is made from a slow and methodical solventless process of sifting our cannabis in ice water to freeze the plant’s trichomes. Trichomes are collected over time, slow dried, and turned into bubble hash. Each batch is strain specific, making our hash a cleaner (Clean Green®, to be more specific) concentrate for the more experienced and new-to-concentrates users, alike.



Pineapple Express (Trainwreck x Hawaiian)



Strain Info: Most know this strain from the Silver Screen, but you know it because you’re a tried and true canna-seur. This sativa is light and vibrant and perfect for new and experienced smokers, alike. Pineapple Express does the heavy lifting, leaving you with a playful confidence to start your day.

