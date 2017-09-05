White 99 .5 Gram Pre-Roll 5 Pack

by C4 (Carroll County Cannabis Co.)
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of White 99 .5 Gram Pre-Roll 5 Pack

About this product

Rolled with our premium Clean Green® Certified flower, C4’s pre-rolls are the perfect (and convenient) way to try all our strains. Hand rolled in 98 mm Raw® Rolling Papers.

White 99 (Cinderella x The White)

Strain Info: Not for the inexperienced, White 99 will knock your glass slippers right off. With its citrusy blend of skunk, pine, and lemon, this sativa delivers a cerebral kick. With its effervescent terp profile, let White 99 handle your anxiety, depression, AND to-do list like an MVP.

About this strain

White 99 is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cinderella 99 with The White. This strain is known to provide uplifting and happy effects. White 99 tastes fresh and bright, like tart oranges mixed with lemons and kush. Medical marijuana patients choose White 99 to help manage chronic depression and anxiety.

About this brand

Logo for the brand C4 (Carroll County Cannabis Co.)
C4 (Carroll County Cannabis Co.)
Founded in 2020 on the principle of a slow grow, Carroll County Cannabis Company is creating the blueprint for a responsibly, ethically, and organically managed cannabis cultivation. The very first cultivator to break ground in Missouri, C4 was also the first cannabis cultivator in the state to be Clean Green® Certified. Operating out of a 70,000 square foot facility in Carrollton, Missouri, Carroll County Cannabis Company specializes in cultivating cleaner, more potent, and exclusive flower strains, and concentrates. Committed to a greener cultivation, C4 is reducing its carbon footprint by decreasing single use plastics in cultivation, implementing regenerative agriculture practices through composting, and using more energy efficient methods in growing and harvesting. From seed to sell, C4 is the higher standard, naturally.

License(s)

  • MO, US: CUL000031
  • MO, US: MAN000081
