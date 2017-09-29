About this strain
I-95 is deep hybrid cut bred from Triangle Kush and a Legend OG x Stardawg IX2 hybrid by Money Mike of Top Dawg Genetics. This strain is known to produce dense, light green buds covered in glistening trichomes, and it offers balanced physical and mental effects. I-95's terpene profile is a pungent bouquet of diesel fuel and sour funk that fills the room and excites the palate. This strain is grown by Canna Organix in Washington state.
I-95 effects
Reported by real people like you
51 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
39% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Cabana
Cabana is a grower-designate small batch preroll expertly crafted in partnership with Oregon’s elite producers. Drops are announced on a limited basis as LTRMN selected batches based on nose, palate and experience.