Introducing OG Classics by CAKE She Hits Different.

Throwback to the hardware that started it all.

Highly Potent. Lab Tested 3X. The People's Choice.

All-In-One Rechargeable Vape.



Recommended to charge for 15 min before first use.

Uses a USB-c cord.



Raspberry OG [ Hybrid ]

Dive into deep relaxation with this sweet berry twist, soothe the body, ease the mind.



Flavor Rating

Sweet ★★★★☆

Gas ★★☆☆☆

