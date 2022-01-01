FARM BILL COMPLIANT. DELTA-9 DERIVED FROM HEMP AND WITH LESS THAN 0.3% THC. Delta 9 – 10mg per piece

Delta-9 Gummy rings are tasty and as fun as the original gummy you can find at the candy store. The sweet and fruity apple flavor of those chewy gummies make them delicious.

INGREDIENTS :

Corn Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, White Grape Juice from Concentrate, Citric Acid, Fumaric Acid, Lactic Acid, Calcium Lactate, Sorbitol, Natural & Artificial Flavors, Artificial Colors (Red 3, Red 40), Delta-9 THC Derived from Full Spectrum Hemp extract.

More potent than Delta-8 or Delta-10, our Delta-9 products are pure and come from natural and organic grown Florida hemp.

This psychoactive compound without a prescription will give you some powerful and euphoric sensations in the body and mind.