About this product

Don’t settle for a boring hand pipe with some pit-iful design when you can have this avocado themed pipe from Empire Glassworks! You see what we did there? Combining the superfood powers of an avocado with the expert craftsmanship of the artists at Empire Glassworks, the Small Avocadope Hand Pipe is the perfect accessory to ensure you get your daily dose of greens. This portable & pocket-friendly avocado is strikingly similar to the original Empire Glassworks “Avocadope” Hand Pipe, but with a more compact shape and a chillum-style flower bowl located on the front. This redesign allows for the addition of a worked glass avocado pit accent where the bowl was located on the original! Despite the chillum-style bowl, the Small Avocadope Hand Pipe still features a built-in air carb for full control over cleaning your avocado of smoke each hit. Individually handcrafted with thick borosilicate glass, custom mixed colors, and unmelted green frit for a realistic avocado texture, this Empire Glassworks hand pipe is the perfect pick-me-up for the next time you hit guac bottom!



Get Connected:



Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿

Empire Glassworks Small Avocadope

Highest Quality Borosilicate Glass

Marble Avocado Seed Accent

Realistic Avocado Texture

Unmelted Green Frit

Hand Spun Colors

Highly Detailed

3” inch Length

2” inches Wide

Left Side Air Carb

Chillum-Style Bowl

Great Gift for Foodies

Portable & Pocket-Friendly

Avocado Themed Hand Pipe

Individually Handcrafted Art Piece*

Empire Glassworks Authenticity Stamp

Proudly Made in the USA [Placentia, CA]



*Note: Every Empire Glassworks creation is individually handcrafted down to the finest detail leading to slight variations in color & design. Each piece comes out slightly different than the last, meaning the one you choose is guaranteed to be one of a kind!