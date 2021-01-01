About this product
The Boundless Terp Pen XL is a discreet and ultraportable device that makes vaporizing concentrates quick and hassle-free. Constructed from medical-grade stainless steel, the Boundless Terp Pen XL is durable and easy to clean. The improved ceramic coil helps deliver all of your concentrate's flavor without introducing any outside tastes, while providing better airflow and larger hits compared to the original Boundless Terp Pen. Slightly larger than a ballpoint pen, the Boundless Terp Pen XL is discreet and won’t draw any unwanted attention.
To start enjoying the Boundless Terp Pen XL Vaporizer, simply place your concentrates into the coil and take a draw. The breath-activated battery has a 10-second timer, making budgeting your materials easy. The Boundless Terp Pen XL is equipped with a magnetic cap for safe storage between uses. Inside the magnetic cap a discreet quartz bucket allows you to store your concentrates and take them with you on-the-go!
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
Boundless Terp Pen XL Vaporizer
Ceramic Coil Technology
Instant Heat-Up Time
Auto-Draw Battery
Simple to Clean
Easy to Use
Magnetic Cap
Choice of Colors
Buttonless Operation
Compact & Discreet Design
Stainless Steel Construction
Box Includes:
1 x Boundless Terp Pen XL Battery
1 x USB Charging Cable
1 x Ceramic Coil
1 x Multi-Tool
1 x Cleaning Tool
1 x Quick Start Guide
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
