About this product
The Vexil Vaporizer from Boundless is an innovative dry herb vaporizer that packs power and efficiency in a compact, handheld design. The ceramic heating chamber expertly preserves the flavors of your flower while four preset temperatures have been carefully selected for optimal heating (377°F, 399°F, 413°F, 437°F). Paired with a unique zirconia cooling mouthpiece that connects via strong magnetic connections, the Boundless Vexil Vaporizer delivers an unparalleled aromatherapy experience for its class.
Built for portability and reliability, the Boundless Vexil Vaporizer features a metal casing and non-combustion heating technology to ensure you get the most out of your dry herbs. Other key features of the Vexil include a zirconia cooling system, USB-C charging, conduction heating technology, and the magnetic mouthpiece & optimized preset temperatures mentioned above. The Boundless Vexil was created with both affordability and versatility in mind making it the perfect dry herb vaporizer for any vape enthusiast!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Boundless Vexil Vaporizer
Zirconia Cooling System
Magnetic Mouthpiece
Ceramic Chamber
1800mAh Battery
Metal Casing
Rapid Heating
USB-C Charging
Automatic Shutoff
Portable & Pocket Friendly
Compact Dry Herb Vaporizer
Four Preset Temperature Settings
Box Includes:
1 x Boundless Vexil Vaporizer
1 x USB-C Charging Cable
2 x Mouthpiece Screens
1 x Cleaning Brush
1 x User Manual
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
