About this product
The DaVinci IQC is loaded with innovative technology that offers one of the best all-around vaporizing experiences. The IQC vaporizer features DaVinci’s Clean First technology, precision temperature control down to a single degree, Bluetooth app connectivity, replaceable batteries, and ultra-fast USB-C charging. This handheld vaporizer is highlighted by a glass-lined ceramic oven with a temperature control system that can be adjusted from +1 to -1 degree accuracy up to 430°F. The chamber fits approximately .5g of dry herbs and can also be used for vaping wax concentrates when paired with DaVinci’s Dosage Pods and Extract Kit. The precision mode allows ultimate control, while the Smart Path™ mode provides beginners with an easy-to-use, guided experience.
The DaVinci IQC Vaporizer was built with only the cleanest componentry. The sealed zirconia/glass airpath is entirely free from metals or plastics to provide absolute purity and exceptional flavor with every hit. Furthermore, the IQC is equipped with an FDA-approved antimicrobial polymer and heat-resistant mouthpiece. The DaVinci IQC charging ports have been upgraded from micro-USB to USB-C, allowing you to fully charge the battery in as little as two hours. The IQC astonishingly offers reverse charging capabilities as well, so you can power up your phone with your vape when needed!
The DaVinci IQC Vaporizer is powered by a 3000mAh battery that will provide about 1 hour of continuous use. This removable and rechargeable 18650 battery can be easily replaced and swapped out on the go if you keep spare batteries on deck. Unlike the IQ2, the DaVinci IQC Vaporizer sports a sandblasted aluminum shell with a more rugged design for an optimized grip. The IQC is available in 4 sandblasted finishes, including Onyx, Emerald, Ruby, and Sapphire. Snag the DaVinci IQC Vaporizer today and experience exceptionally pure, clean, and flavorful vapor the way it was meant to be enjoyed!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🌿🍯*
DaVinci IQC Precision Vaporizer
Precision Temperature Control
Sandblasted Aluminum Shell
Zirconia/Glass Vapor Path
Glass/Ceramic Oven
Dual Compatibility*
USB-C Charging
0.5g oven capacity
51 LED Light Display
Bluetooth Integration**
30-Second Heat Up Time
Removable 18650 Battery
Compact & Portable Design
5-Year Manufacturer’s Warranty
*Note: DaVinci Dosage Pods and Extract Refill Kit for using the IQC Vaporizer with wax concentrates are sold separately.
**Note: The DaVinci IQC App unlocks extra features such as smart path adjustment and device settings on the Playstore app for Android. A Web App is coming soon for IOS devices. The app is optional and not necessary for using this vaporizer.
The DaVinci IQC Vaporizer was built with only the cleanest componentry. The sealed zirconia/glass airpath is entirely free from metals or plastics to provide absolute purity and exceptional flavor with every hit. Furthermore, the IQC is equipped with an FDA-approved antimicrobial polymer and heat-resistant mouthpiece. The DaVinci IQC charging ports have been upgraded from micro-USB to USB-C, allowing you to fully charge the battery in as little as two hours. The IQC astonishingly offers reverse charging capabilities as well, so you can power up your phone with your vape when needed!
The DaVinci IQC Vaporizer is powered by a 3000mAh battery that will provide about 1 hour of continuous use. This removable and rechargeable 18650 battery can be easily replaced and swapped out on the go if you keep spare batteries on deck. Unlike the IQ2, the DaVinci IQC Vaporizer sports a sandblasted aluminum shell with a more rugged design for an optimized grip. The IQC is available in 4 sandblasted finishes, including Onyx, Emerald, Ruby, and Sapphire. Snag the DaVinci IQC Vaporizer today and experience exceptionally pure, clean, and flavorful vapor the way it was meant to be enjoyed!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🌿🍯*
DaVinci IQC Precision Vaporizer
Precision Temperature Control
Sandblasted Aluminum Shell
Zirconia/Glass Vapor Path
Glass/Ceramic Oven
Dual Compatibility*
USB-C Charging
0.5g oven capacity
51 LED Light Display
Bluetooth Integration**
30-Second Heat Up Time
Removable 18650 Battery
Compact & Portable Design
5-Year Manufacturer’s Warranty
*Note: DaVinci Dosage Pods and Extract Refill Kit for using the IQC Vaporizer with wax concentrates are sold separately.
**Note: The DaVinci IQC App unlocks extra features such as smart path adjustment and device settings on the Playstore app for Android. A Web App is coming soon for IOS devices. The app is optional and not necessary for using this vaporizer.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.