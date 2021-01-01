About this product
Are you searching for an eye-catching travel case that will protect your pre-rolls from damages while on the move? Well, look no further as this Pre-Roll Joint/Blunt Travel Case is designed to protect your precious hand-rolled products and feature original artwork from the exceptionally talented artist Daniel Militonian, aka Dunkees. This pocket-sized travel case is made from high-quality American Wood and measures 5” x 2” inches, the perfect length for standard size blunts and joints. Get a rolling accessory that will keep your joints and blunts in mint condition while showcasing your eccentric taste with the Dunkees Pre-Roll Travel Case today!
Dunkees Pre-Roll Travel Case
Fits Standard Joints & Blunts
Durable American Wood
Protects From Damage
5” inches in Length
2” inches Wide
About the Artist:
Daniel Militonian (aka Dunkees) was born in Moscow, Russia, and immigrated to the United States when he was just 9 years old. Since early childhood, he's had a passion for art but decided instead to pursue a career in computer animation. In 2012, he started selling his art on the Venice Beach Boardwalk and quit his day job to become a full-time artist. As the current owner of two art galleries, Dunkees feels lucky and fortunate to have found his true calling. Most days, you can find Dunkees painting live in California at his Venice Beach gallery.
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
