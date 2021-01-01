About this product
Looking for a toad-ally rad hand pipe? Glass pipes from Empire Glassworks are leaps ahead of others, and the Ribbit Hand Pipe is no exception. The stunning light green bowl is surrounded by gorgeous glass marbles that encapsulate small plant life inside, with two individually handmade sibling frogs perched atop their lilypads enjoying a colorful snack. The Empire Glassworks Ribbit Hand Pipe is complete with a deep flower bowl for your dry herbs, a left side air carb for controlling the airflow, and smaller clear glass marbles throughout that make this hand pipe easy to grip. This travel-friendly hand pipe measures 5” inches in length and is made entirely by hand from top to bottom for a truly unique piece you’ll never stop admiring. Take a leap with the Empire Glassworks Ribbit Hand Pipe today and leave every smoke break hopping with joy!
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Empire Glassworks Ribbit Hand Pipe
Frog & Pond Themed Accents
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Worked Glass Marbles
Left Side Air Carb
Highly Detailed
5” inch Length
Ergonomic Grip
1.75” inches Wide
Custom Mixed Colors
Spoon-Style Flower Bowl
Compact & Travel-Friendly
Individually Handcrafted Artwork*
American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
*Note: Every Empire Glassworks creation is individually handcrafted down to the finest detail leading to slight variations in color & design. Each piece comes out slightly different than the last, meaning the one you choose is guaranteed to be one of a kind!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
