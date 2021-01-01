Wubba lubba dub dab with the craziest mad scientist in the multiverse with this Rick & Morty-themed carb cap from Empire Glassworks! Paying homage to the most dynamic cartoon duo on TV right now, the Rick Carb Cap from Empire Glassworks is a directional bubble carb that offers an enhanced dabbing experience with your favorite oil rigs. Directional carb caps are an extremely useful dabbing accessory that helps retain the heat inside your bangers while offering better control of the airflow inside your rig to vaporize your wax concentrates more effectively. The 32mm width of the Rick Carb Cap works to cover the top of your dab rig’s banger and prevent vapor from escaping. Simultaneously, the unique design provides an ergonomic grip that makes it easy to change airflow direction, so none of your precious materials get left behind.



Every Rick Carb Cap is individually handmade by the experts at Empire Glassworks from premium borosilicate glass with custom mixed colors and worked glass accents that make the character instantly recognizable. This Rick & Morty-themed directional bubble carb has a universal fit that pairs great with any standard size banger nail. Carb caps from Empire Glassworks tend to be on the heavier side, so we recommend pairing this oil accessory with a flat top quartz banger if you wish to keep your carb on top of your banger between dabs. Explore the depths of time and space with some assistance from the Empire Glassworks Rick Carb Cap today!



Designed for Wax Concentrates 🍯

Empire Glassworks Rick Carb Cap

High-Quality Borosilicate Glass

Directional Bubble Carb Cap

Controls Airflow Direction

Worked Glass Accents

Custom Mixed Colors

32mm Width (1.25”)

2.25” inches Tall

Universal Size

Ergonomic Grip

Dab Rig Accessory

Rick & Morty Themed

Individually Handcrafted*

Fits Any Standard Size Banger

Pairs Best with Flat Top Bangers

American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]



*Note: Every Empire Glassworks creation is individually handcrafted down to the finest detail leading to slight variations in color & design. Each piece comes out slightly different than the last, meaning the one you choose is guaranteed to be one of a kind!