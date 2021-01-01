About this product
The notorious Grav Gravitron just got a facelift. The Gravitron is the world’s first-ever all-glass gravity bong, and this new and improved version boasts a fivefold increase in glass thickness for more durability than its predecessor. The Gravitron 2.0 also received an upgraded platinum-cured silicone grommet for a tighter seal. Rather than using the custom 12mm Gravitron accessories of the past if things break, the Gravitron 2.0 is equipped with an 18mm female joint so you can use your own 18mm bowl pieces and other accessories without the need to reorder specific parts. The interior bottle was also redesigned with a more powerful look, and a flange at the top of the neck provides a more ergonomic grip that makes lifting the bottle on each hit a breeze.
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Grav® Large Gravitron Gravity Bong
First Grav Labs Product Created
Platinum-Cured Silicone Lining
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Black Gravitron Decal
Replaceable Parts
11.5” inches Tall
Improved Grip
Easy to Use
Gravitron 2.0
Newest Version
5x Thicker Glass
18mm Female Joint
18mm Funnel Bowl Piece
Sturdy 3.75” inch Base Diameter
World's First All-Glass Gravity Bong
Box Includes:
1 x Large Gravitron Bottle
1 x Large Gravitron Base
1 x Grav 18mm Funnel Bowl
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
