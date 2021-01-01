About this product

The legendary Grav Gravitron has remained the most ruthless yet efficient smoking device on the market for a reason and just got a facelift. The Gravitron is the world’s first-ever all-glass gravity bong, and this new and improved version boasts a fivefold increase in glass thickness for more durability than its predecessor. Rather than using the custom 12mm Gravitron accessories of the past if things break, the Gravitron 2.0 is equipped with a 14mm female joint so you can use your own 14mm bowl pieces and other accessories without the need to reorder specific parts. The Gravitron 2.0 also received an upgraded platinum-cured silicone grommet for a tighter seal. Additionally, the interior bottle was redesigned with a more powerful look, and a flange at the top of the neck provides a more ergonomic grip that makes lifting the bottle on each hit a breeze.



The Gravitron is the first affordable all-glass gravity bong ever made and a true crowd-pleaser for everyone from entry-level smoker to aficionado toker. Constructed from high-grade borosilicate glass, the Gravitron is the first gravity bong you won’t need to hide away while entertaining guests. A rubber seal lines the base perimeter of the inside bottle, preventing glass-on-glass contact for a seamless user experience. If accidents do happen, all parts are affordable and easy to replace. The Medium Gravitron is the smaller version of Grav's namesake gravity bong, standing at 9.5” inches tall, and this party pipe is still as much fun to use and hard-hitting as when it was invented back in 2004.



The Medium Gravitron Gravity Bong is super easy to use. Start by filling the base about halfway with water until the water level is just below the Gravitron decal. Place the bottle inside the base and pack the included 14mm bowl slide with your favorite dry herbs. Begin lighting your bowl while slowly pulling the bottle upwards at the same time. Gravity will cause the bowl to self-ignite as you continue pulling upwards, and the inner bottle will fill with smoke the higher you pull it. Finally, remove the bowl from the bottle and inhale from the mouthpiece as you lightly push the interior bottle back down into the water. This movement creates a pressurized flow of smoke that results in powerful, robust hits. Get yourself a gravity bong you'll be proud to keep on display with the Medium Gravitron Gravity Bong today!



Get Connected:



Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿

Grav® Medium Gravitron Gravity Bong

First Grav Labs Product Created

Platinum-Cured Silicone Lining

Premium Borosilicate Glass

Black Gravitron Decal

Replaceable Parts

9.5” inches Tall

Improved Grip

Easy to Use

Gravitron 2.0

Newest Version

5x Thicker Glass

14mm Female Joint

14mm Funnel Bowl Piece

Sturdy 3” inch Base Diameter

World's First All-Glass Gravity Bong



Box Includes:



1 x Medium Gravitron Bottle

1 x Medium Gravitron Base

1 x Grav 14mm Funnel Bowl