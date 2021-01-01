About this product
The LA Pipes Bubble Base Bong is the ultimate example of a classic water pipe design that has stood the test of time. This American-made mini bong stands a compact 8” inches tall and is constructed from thick borosilicate glass on 26mm heavy wall tubing. The spherical bubble base offers a reliable, steady chug with each draw as the removable 6-slit diffuser downstem filters your smoke through water. The LA Pipes Bubble Base Bong is equipped with a pinched glass ice catcher at the base of the neck that is perfect for stacking up cubes and enjoying icy cool rips with every use. Enjoy a conventional design done the right way with the 8” Bubble Base Bong from LA Pipes today!
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
LA Pipes Bubble Base Bong
Premium Borosilicate Glass
6-Slit Diffuser Downstem
26mm Glass Tubing
Built-in Ice Catcher
Traditional Design
LA Pipes Decal
8” inches Tall
Easy to Clean
45° Joint Angle
Removable Parts
14mm Female Joint
14mm Male Bowl Piece*
Cheap Scientific Glass Bong
Sturdy 3” inch Wide Bubble Base
Proudly Made in the USA [LA, CA]
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
