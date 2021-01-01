About this product
Proudly keep your full collection on display with this unique glass accessory from Pulsar! The 10-Piece Banger/Bowl Display features a 20” inch long menorah-shaped body that is equipped to hold a total of ten 14mm male accessories (not included). If you have a large assortment of 14mm bowls and bangers, this display will keep them secure and out of harm’s way. It also ensures your favorite small pieces stay organized and are always within arm’s reach. Pulsar’s 10-piece Banger/Bowl Display is constructed with thick borosilicate glass to keep it weighed down, while two color accented flared bases on opposite ends keep it sturdy on any flat surface. Give your 14mm accessories a new place to call home with the Pulsar 10-Piece Banger/Bowl Display today!
Pulsar 10-Piece Banger/Bowl Display
Female Joints Fit Male Accessories
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Menorah-Shaped Body
Unique Display Piece
Keeps Bowls Safe
20” inch Length
Polished Joints
2 x Flared Bases
Thick Heavy Glass
10 x 14mm Female Joints
Holds 10 x 14mm Male Joints*
Fits Bangers, Bowls & Accessories
*Note: The Pulsar 10-Piece Banger/Bowl Display is sold empty and pictured above with accessories for display purposes only.
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
