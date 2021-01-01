About this product
It’s time to step up your dab game with the Triple Showerhead Perc Dab Rig from Pulsar. This truly one-of-a-kind glass oil rig comes equipped with not one, not two, but THREE inline Showerhead Percs for massive filtration and crazy smooth dabs. Since wax hits can sometimes be harsh, the triple showerhead system in the upper chamber ensures you are getting the smoothest, filtered hits imaginable. The fixed downstem delivers your vapor into the bottommost chamber, where another oddly-shaped white glass percolator (we’re not even sure what to call this thing) diffuses your smoke through water first before delivering it to the triple showerhead system above. Pulsar engineers know that dab hits run hot, so they also included an ice catcher to secure ice cubes within the neck and keep your hits icy cool. Pulsar also understands style, and the black, white & clear color scheme conveys a powerful statement without being too over the top. Enjoy ultra-smooth dabs in style with Pulsar’s Triple Showerhead Dab Rig today!
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
Pulsar Triple Showerhead Dab Rig
High-Quality Borosilicate Glass
Triple Showerhead Percolator
Unique White-Accent Perc
Rounded Mouthpiece
Quartz Banger Nail
Ice Catcher Neck
Fixed Downstem
11” inches Tall
90° Joint Angle
18mm Male Joint
Sturdy Flared Base
Classy Color Scheme
18mm Female Banger
Reinforced Dewar’s Joint
Thick Scientific Glass Oil Rig
Laser-Engraved Pulsar Decal
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
