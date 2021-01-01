About this product
This colorful dual function bong from Pulsar will keep you buzzin’ with smooth hits every use. The Bee Tree Perc Water Pipe stands 12” inches tall and is oozing with excellent features, including two different percolators that thoroughly filter your smoke through water to remove the sting from big hits. The reinforced joint is decorated with dripping globs of honey, and the matching fixed downstem is highlighted by a glass bee figurine perched at the top. As you inhale, your smoke is transported through the curved downstem and into the color accented matrix disc perc housed inside the base. The matrix perc passes each hit upwards and into the 8-arm tree perc, where it’s filtered again through water for maximum cooling power.
The multi-colored, spiral patterned tree perc in the center combined with the matching glass accents in the base makes the Pulsar Bee Tree Perc Water Pipe an absolute showstopper. The straight tube body is topped off with a bent neck that prevents unwanted water from reaching your mouth and is complete with a black Pulsar decal on the front. The Pulsar Bee Tree Perc Water Pipe is made from thick borosilicate glass and comes in your choice of matching color accents on the mouthpiece, reinforced dewar’s joint, and flared base. Each rig is equipped with a 14mm polished female joint and includes a 14mm male bowl piece with a built-in handle for dry herbs and a 14mm male quartz banger for concentrates. Make every hit as smooth as can bee with Pulsar’s Bee Tree Perc Water Pipe today!
Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🌿🍯
Pulsar Bee Tree Perc Water Pipe
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Dripping Honey Accents
8-Arm Tree Percolator
Matrix Disc Percolator
Glass Bee Figurine
Fixed Downstem
Worked Marble
12” inches Tall
90° Joint Angle
Flared Mouthpiece
14mm Female Joint
14mm Male Bowl Piece
14mm Male Quartz Banger
Thick Scientific Glass Bong
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
