About this product

The Maui Wowie is an unconventional glass dab rig from the ‘Up in Smoke’ 40th Anniversary Collection, designed by Famous Brandz in collaboration with Cheech & Chong themselves. Featuring a peculiar design with superior functionality, the Maui Wowie Dab Rig is equipped with a fixed 90° downstem that leads your smoke into a showerhead percolator in the base. The showerhead perc works to diffuse each hit in water through multiple slits in the glass before your smoke can travel up the extra long bent neck mouthpiece. Measuring a full 10” inches tall, Cheech & Chong’s “Maui Wowie” Bubbler Rig is primed and ready to provide you clean & smooth rips from your favorite wax concentrates.



The Maui Wowie Rig is a display-worthy piece blown by hand from thick borosilicate glass. This eccentric glass oil rig is topped with equally as remarkable styling including your choice of brightly colored accents and an officially licensed Cheech & Chong movie decal. Every Famous Brandz ‘Up in Smoke’ 40th Anniversary Collection Rig comes in a limited edition collector's box and includes a premium quartz banger for low temp dabs from your concentrates. Enjoy smooth rips from a compact & portable bubbler rig with Cheech & Chong’s Maui Wowie Dab Rig today!



Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯

Cheech & Chong’s “Maui Wowie” Dab Rig

Famous Brandz x Cheech & Chong Collab

High Quality Borosilicate Glass

Showerhead Percolator

Bent Neck Mouthpiece

Fixed Downstem

10” inches Tall

90° Joint

14mm Male Joint

3.25” inch Flared Base

14mm Female Quartz Banger

Choice of Colored Glass Accents

Officially Licensed Limited Edition Rig

Cheech & Chong's ‘Up in Smoke’ Movie Decal