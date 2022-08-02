Discover Advanced Nutrients Bud Factor X

Bud Factor X is applied with nutrients starting in the early bloom phase to trigger and maintain a higher level of resin secretion throughout the entire bloom phase. The ingredients in Bud Factor X are absorbed by the plant's roots and begin to signal the plant to maximize the production of these valuable compounds. This is accomplished by signalling receptors that are inherent to the plant directly on an intra-cellular level. When this occurs, not only is the plant of higher quality, it is able to continue to grow abundant harvests.



Using Bud Factor X, growers can avoid falling victim to reliance on chemical controls such as sulphur that significantly reduce the qualities such as flavor and aroma in the harvest.



Triggers plants to maximize their ability to produce essential oils and resins.

Provides nutrition for beneficial microbes in the root zone.

Increases the value of crops grown for their essential oil contents, giving a maximum yield of the desired active compounds.

Follow This Simple Feed Chart Designed by our Research Team



Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6 Week 7

Bud Factor X 2 mL/L 2 mL/L 2 mL/L 2 mL/L 2 mL/L 2 mL/L 2 mL/L

Conversions: 1 Teaspoon = 5mL | 1 Tablespoon = 15 mL | 1 Ounce = 30mL | 1 Cup = 240 mL



Note: At Advanced Nutrients, we do not use paclobutrazol, daminozide, or any other banned plant growth regulators in our products.



ATTENTION: Bud Factor X is completely compatible with all pH Perfect® and non pH Perfect® Base Nutrients along with all competitors Base Nutrients and Supplements.



