Bubba Cake is a indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake and OG Kush with an unknown original breeder. Bubba Cake is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Bubba Cake effects make them feel relaxed, talkative, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Bubba Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is myrcene. Bubba Cake features an aroma and flavor profile of skunk, sage, and floral notes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bubba Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.