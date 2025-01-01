About this product
Grape OG Cured Badder 1g
Canamo ConcentratesBadder
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
About this strain
Grape OG is a indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Romulan and Tahoe OG Kush. Bred by The Cali Connection, Grape OG is 16% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Grape OG effects make them feel happy, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Grape OG when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, fatique, and headaches. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is myrcene. Grape OG features an aroma of floral grape with a flavor profile of fruit and lemon. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape OG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
