Revered by ‘heady’ connoisseurs and new dab enthusiasts alike, Canamo is our premium line of cannabis concentrates. Utilizing top quality flower grown by Sonoran Roots as our single source for input material, Canamo is poised to continue its ascent, offering only the best cured and live extracts to our customers.​

Our brand’s logo is an altered version of a Mexican sugar skull; it is only natural to choose a turquoise color to further represent our corner of the country and the history of its people. Looking at our name, chosen colors and logo, it’s easy to see that Canamo Concentrates radiates southwestern vibes.

