Modified Mints is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMOG and SinMint Cookies. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Modified Mints is 17.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Modified Mints typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Modified Mints’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Modified Mints, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
