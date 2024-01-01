Packing a seriously powerful punch of cannabinoids, THCa is Canamo’s Premier Tier potency heavyweight. THCa offers a stunning display of crystalline, lightly covered in a complementary coating of strain-specific terpenes. There are two common methods of consuming THCa: dabbing the crystalline or ingesting it orally. While oral ingestion is safe for all consumers to enjoy comfortably, it is strongly advised that novice cannabis users do not partake in dabbing, smoking or vaping THCa due to the intense potency ranges well above 90% total cannabinoids!
Revered by ‘heady’ connoisseurs and new dab enthusiasts alike, Canamo is our premium line of cannabis concentrates. Utilizing top quality flower grown by Sonoran Roots as our single source for input material, Canamo is poised to continue its ascent, offering only the best cured and live extracts to our customers. Our brand’s logo is an altered version of a Mexican sugar skull; it is only natural to choose a turquoise color to further represent our corner of the country and the history of its people. Looking at our name, chosen colors and logo, it’s easy to see that Canamo Concentrates radiates southwestern vibes.