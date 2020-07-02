About this product
Bred by Humboldt Seed Company for the band Slightly Stoopid, Stoopid Fruits is a sativa-dominant hybrid. Crossing Apricot Papaya and Strawberry Dream Queen, this strain stinks of sweet tropical flavors with fruity accents. The high offers an uplifting and happy high that will transport you to a warm sunny beach.
Our brand’s logo is an altered version of a Mexican sugar skull; it is only natural to choose a turquoise color to further represent our corner of the country and the history of its people. Looking at our name, chosen colors and logo, it’s easy to see that Canamo Concentrates radiates southwestern vibes.