About this product
Sunset MAC Live Sauce 3g
About this strain
- Negatives:Dry mouthDizzy
- Feelings:RelaxedFocusedCreative
- Helps with:AnxietyDepressionStress
- Terpenes:CaryophylleneLimoneneHumulene
Sunset MAC effects are mostly energizing.
Sunset MAC potency is higher THC than average.
Sunset Mac is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sunset and Miracle Alien Cookies. Bred by Qwest Reserve, Sunset Mac is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Sunset Mac effects make them feel focused, uplifted, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sunset Mac when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is limonene. Sunset Mac features an aroma and flavor profile of chestnut, violet, and grapefruit. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sunset Mac, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.