Strawnana, also known as Strawberry Banana, is the result of Banana Kush with the Strawberry pheno of Bubble Gum. The terpene profile provides sweet and tropical fruit flavors and aromas.
Profile: Berry, fruit, tropical
Strawnana Cookies effects
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
100% of people report feeling focused
Talkative
50% of people report feeling talkative
Anxious
50% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
50% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
50% of people say it helps with fatigue
Bipolar disorder
50% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
Canna Clouds
All of our distillate is pesticide free and is infused with top quality Botanical/HTE terpenes and/or CBD.