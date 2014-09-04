Loading…
Super Sour Diesel CBD 1g Cartridge

Super Sour Diesel is a cross between Super Silver Haze and Sour Diesel. This true sativa recognized by its fuel-like, chemical scent.

Profile: Diesel, fuel, chemical, earthy

Super Sour Diesel effects

433 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
