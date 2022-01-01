CBD: 12.12 % - CBDa: 13.41%, CBD: 0.36%



Delta9-THC: 0.08%



Strain:



Berry Blossom



Type: Hybrid



Origin: Western Slope Colorado



Storage: 55-58% humidity



Strain Notes:



Buds are light green with scattered purple hues while the flavor profile is floral with overtones of candied raspberries and acai berries.



Effects:



Creates a relaxing effect on the body that leads to body high that will leave focused for the day ahead. *



Medical:



Great for assisting in a variety of conditions including: Inflammation, Pain and Stress. *



Usage:



This strain is perfect for tea or vaping or smoking. This strain is optimal for evening usage.