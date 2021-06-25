About this product

Headband is named after its famed cerebral effects, as it creates a sensation of pressure across the forehead similar to headband.



Budtender Review: Headband has hardcore flavors reminiscent of OG & Earth while giving an intense and instant hybrid high. It starts in the body, but ends in the head. Strong stony feeling across the top of the head, hence its name. Strain is good for gaming, stress relief, and meditation.