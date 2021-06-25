Cannabis Nation Dispensaries
Headband Flower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Headband is named after its famed cerebral effects, as it creates a sensation of pressure across the forehead similar to headband.
Budtender Review: Headband has hardcore flavors reminiscent of OG & Earth while giving an intense and instant hybrid high. It starts in the body, but ends in the head. Strong stony feeling across the top of the head, hence its name. Strain is good for gaming, stress relief, and meditation.
Headband effects
Reported by real people like you
1,814 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
34% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
