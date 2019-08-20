Cannabis Nation Dispensaries
Pineapple Express Flower
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Budtender Review: Giggly!!! Laughter is almost a for sure with this strain. Smelling of sweet pine and notes of fruit. Always great to bring to a party. Make sure to have the snacks close by! Perfect for a daytime adventure, the movies, or a fun night out!
Pineapple Express effects
Reported by real people like you
2,735 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
38% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!