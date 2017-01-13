Cannabis Nation Dispensaries
Violet Delight
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Starts with a heavy smell of blueberries and flowers. This indica dominant Hybrid promotes relaxation and stress relief, while not being too sedative. You'll find yourself in a clear but giggly, almost meditative state. Ready for social interaction, or ready or yoga!
Violet Delight effects
Reported by real people like you
63 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!