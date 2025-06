Alien Apple Kush is a balanced hybrid strain known for its out-of-this-world flavor and deeply relaxing effects. A cosmic cross between Alien Kush and Sour Apple, this strain delivers a deliciously tangy aroma of green apple, sweet earth, and a hint of spice, making it a treat for both the nose and palate.



The high from Alien Apple Kush starts with a gentle cerebral lift, easing stress and enhancing mood, before settling into a soothing body buzz that melts away tension without locking you to the couch. It's great for afternoons or early evenings, when you want to unwind without losing focus completely.

